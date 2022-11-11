Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 611,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

