Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 737,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,571.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 259,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 243,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

