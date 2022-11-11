Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,661 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 307,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

