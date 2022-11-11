Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,026 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $157.18. 54,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.