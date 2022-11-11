Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.65. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

