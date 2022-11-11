Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

