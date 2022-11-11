Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 423,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 142,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.38 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

