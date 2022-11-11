Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after purchasing an additional 479,636 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

