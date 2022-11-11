Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 641.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 8.3 %

DFS opened at $108.32 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.