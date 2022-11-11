Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Outfront Media by 12,443.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Outfront Media Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.89 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

