Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,230,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

