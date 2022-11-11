Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 41,895 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 364.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.30 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.