Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,498 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

