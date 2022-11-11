Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 6,671 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $369,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $107.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

