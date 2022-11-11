Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after buying an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

