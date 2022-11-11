Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. State Street Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,617,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

