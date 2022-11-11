Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 20,099 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

