Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 20,099 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.