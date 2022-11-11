Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,107 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.