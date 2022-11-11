Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.13%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

