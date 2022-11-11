freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

freenet Trading Down 0.6 %

FRA FNTN opened at €20.93 ($20.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.39. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($32.92).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

