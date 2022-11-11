Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.65.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Stories
