Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $343,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.