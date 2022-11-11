Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fuel Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.