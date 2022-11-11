Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 33.82%.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 450,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

