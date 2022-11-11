Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $6.09. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 207,107 shares.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after buying an additional 5,744,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

