Fund Evaluation Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4,514.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USRT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,487. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

