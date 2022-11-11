Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $100.18 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1,427.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $100,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,631,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 6,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,944. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.