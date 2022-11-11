Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.50 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.
Funko Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
