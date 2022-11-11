Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.50 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Funko Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

