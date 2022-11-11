FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.08). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

