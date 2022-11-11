FY2022 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Boosted by Analyst

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $325,878,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

