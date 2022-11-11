FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HRTX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

