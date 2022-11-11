FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,794,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,407,000 after buying an additional 112,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after buying an additional 831,644 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

