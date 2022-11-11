FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lyell Immunopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Lyell Immunopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyell Immunopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 28.94% and a negative net margin of 660.62%.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 11.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
