FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lyell Immunopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Lyell Immunopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyell Immunopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 28.94% and a negative net margin of 660.62%.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 11.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $12.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.