FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Increased by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Novanta Trading Up 10.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

