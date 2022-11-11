FY2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.12. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

