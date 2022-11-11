FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

