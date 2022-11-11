FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%.
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $38.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
