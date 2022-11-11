FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

