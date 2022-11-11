G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,037.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00082678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023651 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

