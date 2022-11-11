Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Galapagos Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

About Galapagos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

