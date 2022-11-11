Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Galapagos Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $72.11.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.