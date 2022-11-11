Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 47.5% in October

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Galecto Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Galecto by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galecto by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.