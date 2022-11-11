Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14, reports.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Get Galecto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Galecto by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.6% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Galecto in the second quarter valued at $555,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galecto Company Profile

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.