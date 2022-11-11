Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New $2.10 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

GAU opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

