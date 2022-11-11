Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New $2.10 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
GAU opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
