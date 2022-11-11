GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$53.50 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $45.86.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.