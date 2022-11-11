GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Up 2%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.14). Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.14).

GENinCode Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.83.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

