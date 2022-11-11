Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.96.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,969. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

