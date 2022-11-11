Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

G stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,713 shares of company stock worth $5,900,569. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 5,870.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Genpact by 92.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 831,953 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

