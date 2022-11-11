Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $178.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

