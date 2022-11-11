GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,317. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $930.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3,368.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

