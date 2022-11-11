Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €67.90 ($67.90) and last traded at €66.95 ($66.95). 105,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.00 ($66.00).

GXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($65.50) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

