Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $1.25 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00584304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.44 or 0.30435467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.